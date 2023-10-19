Three suspects held for trial in triple homicide of teen, 2 boys in N. 5th St. shooting

Three suspects were held for trial Thursday for their alleged roles in connection to a May 30 triple homicide on the 400 block of N. 5th St., Lebanon

Magisterial District Judge Aurelis Figueroa bound over for trial Ivan Claudio-Rosero, Alex Torres-Santos and James Fernandez-Reyes during their scheduled preliminary hearings at Lebanon County Courthouse. The three men were charged with the fatal shooting of two young children and a 19-year-old male.

Both Torres-Santos and Claudio-Rosero both waived their preliminary hearings.

During a short preliminary hearing for Fernandez-Reyes, Lebanon City Police Detective Lawrence Minnick testified that police were dispatched to the N. 5th St. scene May 30 for "a shooting incident with multiple people that were struck."

In speaking with Fernandez-Reyes after his arrest, Minnick testified that he was present for the shooting and was driven there in a white SUV with two other suspects carrying multiple firearms.

"He told me he fired first," Minnick testified Thursday.

On May 30, Joshua Lugo-Perez, along with 9-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome and 8-year-old Jesus Perez-Salome, were shot and killed by three assailants outside of their home in the 400 Block of N. 5th Street.

Louis Cancel, 33, of Lebanon, was hit in the next-door residence by a stray bullet during the same shooting. Minnick testified that Cancel received one gunshot wound to the abdomen, and was taken to the Hershey Medical Center for surgery.

Police located multiple .223 rifle rounds and 9mm shell casings that showed at least 27 gunshots fired at the North 5th Street home on May 30. Officials said these shots came from two different caliber firearms.

Torres-Santos and Fernandez-Reyes were arrested May 31 after the Lebanon County SWAT team executed a search warrant on the 400 block of N. 9th Street. A search of their residence revealed multiple firearms, including an AR-233 and a secondary weapon, which officials said was consistent with the shell casings located at the scene.

Claudio-Rosero, 27, a third shooter, was arrested in a public area in North Philadelphia June 6 after a week-long manhunt for him conducted by local law enforcement, Pennsylvania State Police and United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

Before being arrested May 31, Torres-Santos was on house arrest on bail for two separate incidents, which included violent behavior with firearms. Santos was ordered to wear a house-arrest bracelet. Officials said he wore the bracelet to the shooting, according to Lebanon County Probation Services.

Torres-Santos, Claudio-Rosero and Fernandez-Reyes have been charged with three counts of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, along with various gun-related offenses. Torres-Santos and Fernandez-Reyes also were charged with one count of aggravated assault for Cancel.

The district attorney's office will be seeking the death penalty against Torres-Santos and Claudio-Rosero for the fatal shooting shooting. Fernandez-Reyes, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, is not eligible for the death penalty because of his age, according to officials.

Torres-Santos is being represented by Todd Mays, of Mays & Rotenberg located in Wyomissing. Claudio-Rosero is being represented by Christopher Sarno, of Clymer, Musser & Sarno in Lancaster. Fernandez-Reyes is being represented by Michael Light II.

All three defendants are being held without bail.

