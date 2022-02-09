Three suspects identified in Jan. 22 bar fight

Feb. 8—LIMA — Three young Lima residents, two males and one female, have been arrested in connection with an early-morning fight outside a Spencerville Road bar that left one man seriously injured.

Donovan Denson, 21; Nicholas Williams, 22; and Janicqua Bailey, 22, have been charged with suspicion of felonious assault for their alleged actions during a fight at J's American Pub, 2307 Spencerville Road, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Their cases have been bound over for consideration by an upcoming session of the Allen County grand jury.

The incident took place in the parking lot of J's American Pub in Lima at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Lima police arrived on the scene after receiving reports of an assault at the club, according to the initial report.

Upon arrival, officers located Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, in the parking lot of the establishment with injuries to his face and body.

Fisher-Jones was transported to a local hospital, and due to the nature of his injuries, was subsequently transported to a Toledo hospital for further medical attention. He was released from the hospital a few days later and is "doing well," a Lima Police Department spokesman said Tuesday.

Videos of the brawl that were posted on social media and YouTube show several young males and females shouting and arguing outside J's. At one point several individuals are seen kicking and stomping Fisher-Jones while he was on the ground.

Earlier in the altercation the video shows a former Spencerville police officer who was appeared to be making an attempt to break up the brawl flashing his badge. Jordan Wehrly is seen yelling "I'm a police officer; you're under arrest."

Wehrly resigned his position with the Spencerville force the following day and has seen his employment as a security employee at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center come to an end.

A hospital spokesperson said recently that Wehrly is "no longer employed at St. Rita's as of Jan. 27."