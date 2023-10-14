Three suspects injured following shoot-out in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shoot-out between two vehicles ended with three injured suspects, two of whom drove themselves to a local hospital following the incident, according to police. The third injured suspect was transported by police.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the Dearborn Heights Police Department responded to the area of Warren Road and Telegraph after receiving repots of the shooting. It was later narrowed down to one location – a former marijuana dispensary on the 223000 block of Warren Road in Detroit, police said.

"We're not sure if it's an actual road rage or if we just have two factions going after each other for some type of either drug deal or some type of transaction," said Paul Vanderplow, the director of support services for the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

All suspects are currently in custody, according to authorities.

"We’re trying to also ascertain if we have any other victims from collateral damage. We're still working through that, but we can say we do have all the actors and suspects accounted for, so we have nothing at large," Vanderplow added.

The investigation remains ongoing and has been turned over to the Detroit Police Department. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also involved in the investigation.