Three suspects in Peekskill man's murder are arraigned on indictment

WHITE PLAINS - Three men charged in connection with the murder of a Peekskill man last month were arraigned Thursday on an indictment, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced Friday.

Rocah said Arnold Fernandez, 19, of Peekskill, was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. Errick Lowe, 26, of Cortlandt Manor, and Omar Williams, 29, of Peekskill, were indicted for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The weapon possession charge accuses the three defendants of possessing a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

According to Rocah, Fernandez allegedly fired three shots at Ricky Brickhouse, 35, of Peekskill, shortly after 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 on Spring Street in the city of Peekskill.

One of the shots struck Brickhouse. He was taken to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Peekskill, where he later died.

Fernandez, Lowe and Williams were arrested by Peekskill police following a pursuit on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh.

Following their arraignment before Westchester County Court Judge George Fulfidio, the three defendants were sent to Westchester County Jail, Fernandez and Williams without bail and Lowe in lieu of bail. The amount of his bail could not immediately be learned Friday.

