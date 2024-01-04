Three suspects sought in felony hit-and-run

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Authorities on Wednesday are searching in Carlsbad for three men suspected of felony hit-and-run.

Around 8:23 p.m., Carlsbad police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about a law enforcement helicopter looking for the three suspects in the area of El Camino Real and Carlsbad Village Drive.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a black hoodie and green baseball hat. Suspect two is described as a man wearing a black hoodie with white writing, white shoes and blue jeans. Suspect three is described as a man wearing a black hoodie, white shoes and black pants.

If anyone has seen the three suspects, they are asked to call 911.

