Three suspects sought after homicide at Skilled Game Room

Feb. 24—LAURINBURG — Scotland County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took the life of one man late Wednesday afternoon along Airbase Road near Riverton Road at the Skilled Game Room.

According to information from the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at about 5:25 p.m. and, when they arrived found an unresponsive man, later identified as the store clerk, lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS declared the man deceased at the scene.

The cash register had been cleaned out. No indication was given on how much had been taken.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that there were three suspects who were described as Black males who left the scene in a dark grey or black truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 910-266-8146. All information will remain confidential.

