Three suspects sought in McDonald's shooting

Feb. 8—Gainesville police are looking for three suspects who fled the scene of a shooting Monday night at the McDonald's restaurant on California Street near Interstate 35.

Officers responded to the restaurant around 8:54 p.m. in reference to shots fired where an individual was injured, according to a statement issued by Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips.

"The victim, identified as Fidel Elias Diaz, 19, of Gainesville, advised he had just gotten off work and had walked out the west doors of the business to walk to his car. Diaz stated the suspect vehicle was parked in one of the handicap parking spaces. As Diaz walked passed the suspect vehicle, the front passenger started a verbal argument with him," Phillips stated.

Diaz told police the verbal argument then escalated into a physical altercation when the front passenger exited the vehicle and confronted him in the parking lot.

"After the altercation, Diaz said the front passenger ran back to the vehicle, retrieved a weapon and began firing at Diaz who was grazed on the foot by one of the bullets. The suspects left the scene after the shooting and were last seen travelling south on Interstate 35," according to Phillips.

Emergency Medical Services responded and treated Diaz's injury at the scene. The suspects and vehicle have not been identified at this time. Police are looking for a white or gray Ford Fusion or Focus. The suspects were described as:

1. Driver — Black female, 5'05", 130 lbs wearing a black or brown jacket and shorts;

2. Front Passenger — Hispanic male, 5'05", 150-160 lbs with blonde buzz cut hair wearing a black sweater and white pants;

3. Rear Passenger — Black male, 5'10", 150-160 lbs with black hair styled in an afro with waves design.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.