Three suspects sought after shots fired at home in Westbrook

Jul. 1—Westbrook police are seeking three suspects in what they called a random shooting and want the public's health identifying them.

The suspects fired several shots at a home on North Street in June, according to a statement by Capt. Steven Goldberg. Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

Westbrook detectives located a video that shows the suspects and their vehicle and the video and images have been posted on the Westbrook Police Department's Facebook page. Two suspects, who fired the shots, can be seen walking along a dark street wearing hoodies and masks. A third suspect — the getaway driver — is sitting in a blue Honda Civic parked on North Street. The images are dated June 1.

If anyone has information about the three suspects, they are being asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 854-0644.