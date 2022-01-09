Update: Three suspects sought in Tower District shooting. One fired shots, police say

Fresno police are working to identify three people who authorities believe were involved in a shooting early Sunday that saw four others hit outside a Tower District nightclub.

Lt. Paul Cervantes on Sunday afternoon said the shooting involved three suspects, but only one, wearing a red or burgundy sweater, is believed to have pulled out a firearm and fired the shots.

Detectives are still investigating and reviewing evidence gathered so far, he said.

“We have recovered some video evidence and our detectives are attempting at identifying the suspects that are outstanding right now,” he said.

A few more details emerged on what could have prompted the argument that resulted in the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. outside Detention Billiards.

“The suspects asked our victims what neighborhood they were from,” Cervantes said. “There’s no indication that they (the people shot) are gang members, but presumably that’s what the suspects thought.”

Soon after that is when a physical altercation took place, and one of the suspects fired the shots. Cervantes said those injured told police that they don’t know the other group.

Three of the four people shot were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where they are now listed as being in a non-life threatening condition, Cervantes said. The fourth received a graze wound and was not taken to the hospital.