Three suspects steal cash at gunpoint outside La Boheme in West Hollywood

La Boheme restaurant in West Hollywood in July 2020. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Three men armed with at least two assault-rifle weapons held up numerous people at gunpoint Tuesday night in the alleyway of La Boheme restaurant in West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The robbery occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, the Sheriff's Department said. The robbers made off with just a little bit of cash, according to authorities.

Video of the incident in the alleyway was obtained by the blog WEHOville.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are looking to speak with the victims, said Sgt. Michael Yost.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.