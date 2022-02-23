Three suspects in theft of ATVs, dirt bikes in Maine arrested near General Sullivan Bridge

DOVER — Three males believed by police to be involved in a Berwick, Maine, burglary and another in Sanford, Maine, were chased and arrested by New Hampshire State Police near the old General Sullivan Bridge early Wednesday.

State troopers were notified at 6:47 a.m. that police in Berwick, Maine were in pursuit of the three males in a 2011 Isuzu box truck. Berwick police said the incident began with a report of a dirt bike theft on Long Swamp Road, and they later learned two all-terrain vehicles and a dirt bike were stolen in Sanford, Maine, as well.

State Police Lt. Keith Walker said Wednesday the incident is being investigated.

According to Walker, a trooper near the New Hampshire and Maine border was notified the box truck was heading to Somersworth. Upon crossing state lines, State Police took over the pursuit and followed the truck through Somersworth.

The box truck continued into Dover, where State Police deflated two of its tires at the Dover Toll Plaza on the Spaulding Turnpike, Walker said. With only two functioning tires, the truck carried on “at a very slow speed” and drove toward the General Sullivan and Little Bay bridges.

Coming to a stop near the bridges, three men, whose identities are not yet being released by police, exited the box truck and fled on foot, according to police. Walker said all three were apprehended by state troopers and taken into custody about 7 a.m.

State Police were pursuing search warrants for the truck Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

