Three suspects in Tupelo triple killing held without bond

Jul. 29—TUPELO — All three suspects in a July 24 triple homicide in Tupelo have been ordered held without bond.

Thursday morning, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen held the initial appearances of Shamar Carroll, 17, of 1 Hidden Valley, Tupelo, Javion Clifton, 16, of 204 Hancock Street, Tupelo, and Taquon Arnez Garth, 18, of 110 Colt Lane, Guntown. All three are charged with three counts of capital murder in connection with a July 24 triple homicide on Maynard Street in Tupelo.

In Mississippi, capital murder suspects are generally held without bond.

Police are still looking for a fourth suspect in connection with the crime, Jaylen Antwan Wells, 17, of Tupelo. He is described as a black male, 5' 3" tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Carroll and Clifton are being charged as adults, as will Wells, but will not face the death penalty. Since Garth was over 18 at the time of the crime, capital punishment is an option under state law.

Garth was named a suspect Tuesday and captured in Jackson around lunchtime Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was returned to Tupelo the same day and booked into the Lee County Jail July 28 at 11 p.m.

Tupelo police responded to a shooting at 215 Maynard Drive around 11:45 p.m. July 24 and found three people with gunshot wounds. Norahs Coleman, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jessica Pannell, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22, died at the hospital in the early morning hours Sunday July 25.

Police have released no details about the killings, the motive or the relationships between the suspects and the victims. Clifton and Carroll lived less than a mile away from the scene of the crime. The address Garth used when he was booked into jail is more than 17 miles away.

william.moore@djournal.com