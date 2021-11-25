Three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Caseyville

The Caseyville Police Department is asking the public for information on three people in connection with an armed robbery at a Motel 6, according to a Facebook post from the department on Thursday.

On Nov. 20, the three people, who have not been identified but were shown via surveillance cameras, robbed the front desk of the motel located at 2431 Old Country Inn Drive. They include two women and one man who could be from Harris County, Texas, according to police. The surveillance photos are posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

“The suspects are wanted for another armed robbery and a carjacking in Cobb County, Georgia, that took place prior to our armed robbery,” said Detective Danny Allison, who’s working on the investigation. “They’re also wanted for some incidents that happened in St. Louis County before our armed robbery as well.”

Allison said that all of the incidents happened this month.

“We do have some leads on some of the suspects, but all three aren’t identified,” Allison said. “We’re really looking to identify as many as possible, but it’s difficult because they’re not all from this area, so that’s why we’re trying to get as much coverage on this as we can and hopefully somebody could pick them out.”

The Caseyville armed robbery is still under investigation, and no further information was released as of Thursday evening.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division at 618-344-2151, ext. 142. or send an email to tips@caseyville.org

This is a breaking story. Stay connected to bnd.com for updates.