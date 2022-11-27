Three suspects wanted following Boost Mobile burglary on Black Friday, MPD says

Three suspects are wanted after burglarizing a Boost Mobile on Black Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened at 5040 Summer Avenue around 6:32 am.

A video showed three unknown suspects breaking out a window to enter the store, according to MPD.

Police said once they got inside, they attempted to break into the business safe but were unsuccessful.

MPD said one suspect used a crowbar and another suspect had a pair of bolt cutters.

No arrest has been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

