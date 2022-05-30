Three suspects wanted after meat, other products stolen from Dixie Queen, police say

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for three suspects who broke into a south Memphis Dixie Queen.

The thefts happened at two separate times on Thursday, May 26, according to police.

A man and woman were caught on camera entering the meat cooler of the Dixie Queen located in the 4000 block of S. Third Street. They were seen stealing meat products after the man forced open the door.

The couple was seen in a blue Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV.

MPD said a third suspect, seen on video approaching the cooler’s open door holding a box over his head, came to the scene sometime later and took a box of products as well.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

