Three taikonauts head for China's Tiangong space station

William Harwood
·4 min read

Two veteran Chinese taikonauts and a rookie blasted off atop a Long March 2F rocket Saturday evening U.S. time, streaking into orbit and setting off after China's Tiangong "Palace in the Sky" space station for a planned six-month stay.

The launching marked the third piloted flight to the Chinese outpost and the first in a series of crew rotations intended to establish a permanent Chinese presence in low-Earth orbit.

Shenzhou 14 commander Chen Dong, Liu Yang, the first Chinese woman in space, and first-time flier Cai Xuzhe lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at 10:44 p.m. EDT (10:44 a.m. local time Sunday), climbing directly into the plane of the space station's orbit.

A Chinese Long March 2F rocket blasts off from the remote Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Inner Mongolia, boosting three taikonauts into orbit for a flight to China's Tiangong space station. China plans to keep the outpost staffed with rotating crews from this point forward to establish a permanent presence in low-Earth orbit. / Credit: CCTV
A Chinese Long March 2F rocket blasts off from the remote Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Inner Mongolia, boosting three taikonauts into orbit for a flight to China's Tiangong space station. China plans to keep the outpost staffed with rotating crews from this point forward to establish a permanent presence in low-Earth orbit. / Credit: CCTV

After a computer-orchestrated rendezvous, Chen planned to oversee an automated docking at the station's Tianhe core module.

The Shenzhou 14 crew is the third set of taikonauts, or Chinese astronauts, to live and work aboard the growing space station and the first to establish what China hopes will be a permanent residence in low-Earth orbit.

During their stay in orbit, Chen's crew will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules, known as Wentian and Mengtian, in July and October, tripling the station's size. Before returning to Earth in December, Chen and his crewmates will turn the lab over to three replacements arriving aboard the Shenzhou 15 ferry ship.

"We are close friends and colleagues," Cai said of his crewmates. "We have supported each other and we have collaborated closely...We have the confidence and the determination to successfully complete this mission and we will never fail the expectations of the CPC (Communist Party of China) and of our people."

The Tianhe core module, launched in April 2021, is the centerpiece of the Tiangong complex, providing crew quarters, life support systems, communications, spacecraft controls, an airlock and multiple docking ports. The new laboratory modules will extend from Tianhe at right angles, forming a T-shaped outpost.

An ink pen drifts in the Shenzhou 14 crew cabin moments after the spacecraft reached orbit. Mission commander Chen Dong is visible at center with Cai Xuzhe strapped in at right. Crewmate Liu Yang is out of view to left. / Credit: CCTV
An ink pen drifts in the Shenzhou 14 crew cabin moments after the spacecraft reached orbit. Mission commander Chen Dong is visible at center with Cai Xuzhe strapped in at right. Crewmate Liu Yang is out of view to left. / Credit: CCTV

"After entrance into the core module, we will receive the Mengtian and the Wentian lab modules, they will make the system more stable and improve the functionality of the whole complex," Chen told reporters before launch.

"We will make full use of this platform to carry out more complicated scientific experiments," Chen added. "The results of those experiments will benefit not only China but the rest of the world."

When completed, the Chinese station is expected to tip the scales at 80 to 100 tons, making it roughly comparable to Russia's retired Mir station. Equipped with state-of-the-art systems, including a multi-joint robot arm, the Tiangong station will serve as a sophisticated research base and engineering facility.

The much larger, more mature International Space Station, built by NASA, Russia, the European Space Agency, Japan and Canada over the past two decades, weighs nearly one million pounds, or 500 tons, and is made up of more than a dozen pressurized modules, featuring a solar power truss stretching the length of a football field.

The Shenzhou 14 crew (left to right): Cai Xuzhe, mission commander Chen Dong and Liu Yang. Chen and Liu are spaceflight veterans while Cai is making his first flight. / Credit: CGTN
The Shenzhou 14 crew (left to right): Cai Xuzhe, mission commander Chen Dong and Liu Yang. Chen and Liu are spaceflight veterans while Cai is making his first flight. / Credit: CGTN

The ISS has been permanently staffed since 2000, but the complex's future is in doubt, in large part because of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and growing animosity between Russia and the lab's western partners.

NASA wants to operate the lab until 2030, but it's not yet clear if Russia will remain a part of the project through the end of the decade. As it now stands, Russia provides the propellant and thrusters needed to keep the lab in orbit and neither side can operate the station on its own.

But once the ISS is retired, whenever that might be, China's space station will be the pre-imminent lab in low-Earth orbit, sharing space with a planned Russian station that may or may not be funded, and by one or more U.S.-backed commercial outposts, assuming any make it off the drawing board.

China's space station follows the development of Shenzhou crew ferry ships, and orbital tests of two prototype Tiangong space station modules, launched in 2011 and 2016 respectively.

Eight piloted missions of Shenzhou spacecraft were successfully launched before this week's flight. The first was in 2003, and the most recent flight in 2021.

Two three-person crews, including two women, visited the Tiangong 1 prototype, while two crews visited the Tiangong complex to pave the way for the Shenzhou 14 mission.

Artist paints mural to memorialize victims of Uvalde school massacre

Chicago stores employing gun sniffing K9s to curb increase in thefts

Original Gerber baby dies

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China to launch next crewed mission on Sunday to build space station

    China will launch a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the core module of the unfinished Chinese space station, where they will work and live for six months as construction enters advanced stages. A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft is set to blast off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the northwestern province of Gansu at 10:44 a.m. local time (0244 GMT) on Sunday, a China Manned Space Agency official told a news conference on Saturday. Mission commander Chen Dong will be accompanied by Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe aboard Shenzhou, meaning "Divine Vessel" in Chinese.

  • China plans to complete space station with latest mission

    China is preparing to launch a new three-person mission to complete work on its permanent orbiting space station, the China Manned Space Agency said Saturday. The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021. The crewed space flight program's workhorse Long March 2F rocket will provide propulsion.

  • Deadly assaults on US medical workers on the rise; recent spate of attacks across nation is 'frightening trend'

    This week's shooting that left four people dead at a Tulsa medical center is an all-too-familiar scenario for health care workers across the nation.

  • More than 45,000 Americans have applied to sponsor Ukrainian refugees

    About 6,500 Ukrainians have arrived under the Uniting for Ukraine program, which President Biden said will help the U.S. welcome up to 100,000 refugees.

  • China reports 162 new COVID cases for June 4 vs 171 a day earlier

    Mainland China recorded 162 new coronavirus cases on June 4, of which 56 were symptomatic and 106 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,310 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 16 new local symptomatic cases, up from five a day earlier, and three new local asymptomatic cases, up from one, according to the local government.

  • China and Australia's dueling Pacific tours make final stops

    The foreign ministers of Australia and China were both making their final stops Friday on what has become an island-hopping diplomatic duel in the South Pacific. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Tonga where she met with Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku and other officials including King Tupou VI.

  • Did Shopify's Highly Anticipated Stock Split Just Hit a Snag?

    One of the proposed shareholder measures, which was expected to be rubber-stamped by investors, has hit some surprising resistance.

  • Florida State Senator Randolph Bracy reveals 3-point plan for gun control legislation

    Florida State Senator Randolph Bracy (D-Orlando) highlighted a three-point plan Friday that he calls a small step in the right direction towards meaningful gun control.

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth, the reclusive state's foreign ministry said, as Britain celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. "I extend my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the National Day of your country, the official birthday of Your Majesty," Kim said in a message dated June 2. Britain and North Korea established diplomatic relations in 2000.

  • New Lunar Spacesuits to Set NASA Back $3.5 Billion

    Here's what well-dressed lunar explorers will soon be wearing

  • Britain buys Chinese drones blacklisted by America

    The Ministry of Defence is buying Chinese drones that have been blacklisted by the US over national security and human rights concerns.

  • EXPLAINER: What is behind Turkey's Syria incursion threats?

    In northern Syria, residents are bracing for a new fight. With the world’s attention focused on the war in Ukraine, Turkey's leader says he’s planning a major military operation to push back Syrian Kurdish fighters and create a long sought-after buffer zone in the border area. Hardly a day passes by without an exchange of fire and shelling between the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, and Turkish forces and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition gunmen.

  • ‘Fire Island’: How Jane Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice' inspired raunchy gay rom-com

    Writer-star Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang and the rest of the ensemble reveal inspiration behind new gay rom-com "Fire Island."

  • Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch

    STORY: The company's suborbital joyride lasts about 10 minutes from liftoff to touchdown and hits an altitude of about 350,000 feet (106 km), treating passengers to a few moments of weightlessness before a descent back to Earth for a parachute landing.It forms part on an ongoing effort by a handful of companies including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Richard Branson-founded Virgin Galactic that are striving to make space travel a reality.Some of these companies, along with NASA, have touted such missions as a milestone in the expansion of privately funded space-based commerce, constituting what industry insiders call the "low-Earth orbit economy," or "LEO economy" for short.The International Space Station (ISS) has hosted several wealthy space tourists over the years.Analysts applauded Saturday's launch, the latest in a series of ambitious rocket-powered expeditions, for being bankrolled by private investment capital and wealthy passengers rather than taxpayer dollars, six decades after the dawn of the space age.

  • Millions of tons of a strange new chemical were discovered in Earth’s atmosphere

    Scientists have discovered that an ultra-reactive chemical in Earth’s atmosphere lasts much longer than we previously believed. In fact, they believe that millions of tons of the chemical could linger in the atmosphere for several hours. This ultra-reactive chemical in the Earth’s atmosphere may be cause for concern The chemicals in question are hydrotrioxides. The … The post Millions of tons of a strange new chemical were discovered in Earth’s atmosphere appeared first on BGR.

  • Aliens Created Our Universe in a Lab, Scientist Suggests

    Avi Loeb, astronomy’s resident bad boy, suggests the universe may have been created in a laboratory.

  • This dark tunnel illusion tricks your body and your mind

    In the 2000 science fiction film Pitch Black (now streaming on Peacock!), the prisoner Richard B. Riddick, is being escorted on a small spaceship which crash lands on an alien planet. Despite having three suns in the sky, a rare eclipse event bathes the planet in total darkness and the crash survivors find themselves at the mercy of a predatory alien species. Luckily, Riddick has surgically modified eyes which allow him to see clearly in the dark. If you’re going to find yourself on a lightless

  • Melting Glacier in Chile Reveals Trove of Ichthyosaur Fossils

    The retreat of Chile's Tyndall Glacier has revealed a graveyard of ichthyosaurs, dolphin-like reptiles that roamed the oceans more than 90 million years ago.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns

    2022 has been brutal for early-stage biotech companies. Cathie Wood's Ark Genomic Revolution ETF is down 60% over the past year. Wood's long-term performance is outstanding, however, even after that huge drop.

  • NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter makes farthest, fastest flight yet

    This tiny drone is revolutionizing Mars exploration.