Three takeaways from Brooks Houck arraignment in Crystal Rogers case

Brooks Houck's first court appearance in the Crystal Rogers case this week brought out surprise revelations.

During Houck's arraignment in Nelson Circuit Court on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence, prosecutor Shane Young lobbed new allegations of interference from the Houck family as well as a possible link of this case to the murder of Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard.

The defense and prosecution also argued over whether Houck's multimillion-dollar bond is fair or should be significantly reduced.

Houck was dating Rogers, a 35-year-old mother of five, when she disappeared in July 15. Her body has never been found, but she is presumed dead.

Houck, who appeared in a white T-shirt via teleconference from the Hardin County Jail, pleaded not guilty to murder and tampering with physical evidence in the case. He has long denied involvement in her disappearance.

Here are takeaways from the arraignment:

Prosecution: Recovered gun may be connected in Tommy Ballard's murder

On the morning of Nov. 19, 2016, just 16 months after his daughter's disappearance, Tommy Ballard, 54, was preparing for a hunting trip with his 12-year-old grandson on family property next to Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown. An unknown person fired a shot and hit Ballard in the chest, instantly killing him, according to the FBI.

Ballard had created Team Crystal, a group community members dedicated to finding his daughter and bringing her home.

No one has been charged in his murder, but Young told Chief Circuit Judge Charles Simms III on Thursday that law enforcement is investigating whether the homicide is linked to the Rogers' case.

Young said investigators may have the weapon used to kill Ballard, and it was purchased from Houck's brother, Nick, who used a fake name in the sale.

The firearm is being tested, Young said, and so far matches four of the five criteria that authorities are analyzing.

Young referenced these details while arguing to keep Brooks Houck's bond at $10 million.

Houck's defense attorney, Brian Butler, said this allegation was irrelevant, adding a defendant's bond should not be determined based on speculation of what a family member may or may not have done.

The Houck family left court Thursday without stopping to talk to the media.

This isn't the first time Nick Houck's name has been brought up in the case. Nick Houck is a former Bardstown Police officer who was fired in 2015 after the department claimed he interfered with the investigation into Rogers' disappearance.

The mayor of Bardstown said Nick Houck phoned his brother when he knew Brooks was being interviewed by detectives, warning that his brother "should protect himself," and that investigators "might be trying to trip him up," the Kentucky Standard reported in 2015.

At Thursday's arraignment, Till and Betty Ballard, Tommy's parents, appeared solemn when his death was brought up.

"I feel good leaving today," Till Ballard said after the hearing concluded, adding he's confident that more answers about his granddaughter's disappearance and son's death will come to light.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for Ballard's murder.

Houck family secretly recorded grand jury proceeding, prosecutor alleges

Young also alleged Brooks Houck had several members of his family – including his brother, Nick, mother, and sister ‒ secretly record a grand jury proceeding in 2015, shortly after Rogers was reported missing.

Grand jury proceedings are typically shrouded in secrecy and are not open to the public or members of the media.

Young said the recording was made to ensure the Houck family had all of their stories consistent, an accusation that Butler subsequently denied.

Is Brooks Houck's $10 million bond too much? Defense, prosecution argue

The bulk of Houck's arraignment was dedicated to whether his $10 million bond should be reduced.

In a motion filed by the defense, Butler argued Houck is a low flight risk. He has substantial ties to the Nelson County community as both a business owner and is father to his and Rogers' young son, the lawyer said.

Houck was identified as a suspect in the Rogers' case as early as 2015 and became the subject of intense media coverage and local speculation. Despite that, Houck has remained in his community, Butler said, adding that will not change if he is released on a lower bail amount.

If Houck were to remain in policy custody until a jury makes a verdict in this case, Butler argued Houck's business would fail and he would be hindered in assisting his attorneys in his own legal defense.

Saying $10 million is the largest bond he's ever seen in over 20 years of practice, Butler referenced other cases in Kentucky with much lower bonds for defendants charged in more serious and high profile cases.

In the motion, Houck's defense asked for the bond to be reduced to $500,000 with GPS monitoring of Houck upon his release.

The defense motion said the multimillion-dollar bond is "excessive, punitive, and serves no purpose other than to punish Mr. Houck by keeping him incarcerated while this matter is pending."

But Young argued the $10 million bond is fair based on Houck's "vast resources."

Young also called attention to the fact that Houck is a business owner, calling him a "multimillionaire" who owns over 70 properties.

Judge Simms did not make a ruling on the defense's motion, saying he needed time to review both arguments.

While a pretrial conference is slated for early February, a trial date has not been set.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Takeaways from Brooks Houck's arraignment in Crystal Rogers case