Three taken into custody in connection with theft, drug investigation

Jun. 29—Two men were taken into custody early Monday afternoon after they had locked themselves in the back room of an Alexandria business and refused to comply with authorities' demands to give themselves up.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was notified that Tony Lee Putman, 43, of Wellington, and Steven Walker, 51, of Anniston, were suspects in a robbery of donated items outside of a thrift store in Alexandria at some time on the night of June 26 or the morning of the 27th, according to Capt. Joey Stone of the Calhoun County Sheriff's office.

Upon checking out the theft, investigators with the sheriff's office learned that Putman was out on bond on a charge of murder in the 2018 death of Kelsey Abigail Williams, 26, of Jacksonville. There were also felony warrants for Putman in Etowah County, according to Stone. Investigators also learned that Putman had been staying at a record shop called the Spin Den in Alexandria and that's where they went to arrest him Monday during business hours.

When deputies arrived at the Spin Den and told the store's owner, Nakoda Abernathy, 35, they were there for Putman. She notified Putman and Walker — who was also present at the store — that law enforcement had arrived.

Putman and Walker exited into a back room where they locked themselves in — taking with them Putman's 11-year-old child — and refused to comply with deputy demands, Stone said.

Stone said it took police "about an hour" to get enough deputies and officers on scene to handle the situation.

"Deputies entered the business and made contact with the subject and took them into custody. The child was found safe in the room," Stone said.

Consent was given to search the record store and deputies found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The two men plus Abernathy were charged with multiple counts of drug possession and resisting arrest. Putman and Walker were also charged with theft of property of the third degree, and Putman was charged with reckless endangerment for the involvement of his child.

Stone said the CCSO is attempting to revoke Putman's bond given the prior murder charge.

Abernathy, Walker and Putman are currently held in the Calhoun County jail.