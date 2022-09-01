Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced investigators with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force (CODE) from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department executed a search warrant early Wednesday morning.

Paden said the Cambridge Police Department SWAT Team executed the warrant on an apartment suspected of being involved in the bulk trafficking of narcotics in Guernsey County. The apartment was located within 500 feet of the Cambridge City School grounds.

CODE detectives had been investigating the apartment in question over the last few months and obtained evidence throughout the investigation and leading up to Wednesday's search warrant of drug trafficking.

Upon execution of the search warrant, CODE detectives located a bulk amount of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, a firearm, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Information supplied by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office.

An 18-year-old male from Akron, an 18-year-old male from Cambridge and a 23-year-old female were all taken into custody. Investigators will meet with the prosecutor to discuss felony charges. All three suspects remain in the Guernsey County Jail.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Three taken in custody following raid