Three taken into custody after police pursuit

Feb. 18—A suspect that stole a car out of Nashville at gunpoint was arrested in Mt. Juliet on Wednesday afternoon after a police pursuit.

Two adult males and one adult female were arrested on Wednesday following the pursuit. The suspects were all wanted for various charges in Nashville and Rutherford Counties. Meth and marijuana was found inside the vehicle alongside two puppies, which were taken into the care of Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control officers.

One suspect stated that he'd swallowed fentanyl during the pursuit and was reported to have been checked by medics.

Mt. Juliet Police Department officers were alerted to the stolen 2009 Nissan Rogue and intercepted the car on Lebanon Road near Springmont Boulevard. The driver attempted to flee and was pursued by officers.