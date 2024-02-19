Three taken to the hospital following Longmont crash Saturday

Feb. 19—Three people were transported to a hospital on Saturday following a two-vehicle crash at South Hover Street and Ken Pratt Boulevard.

At 12:23 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the intersection for a two-vehicle injury crash involving a sedan and pickup truck. Police then shut down the northbound lanes, both left turn lanes on the west side of the intersection and all westbound lanes.

A Toyota Camry was found in the inside lane of northbound South Hover Street just north of the intersection. The vehicle had severe damage to the front passenger corner and airbags were deployed. A 40-year-old man from Longmont was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, according to Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson.

The second vehicle, a GMC Sierra was in the center lane of westbound Ken Pratt Boulevard just east of the intersection. The car also had airbags deployed and moderate to severe damage to the front driver's corner. According to Ericson, the occupants were not wearing seatbelts and a Longmont man, 52, and a Longmont woman, 49, were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Police are requesting video surveillance from the area while the crash remains under investigation, Ericson said.