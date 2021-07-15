Three taken to hospitals after ingesting cannabinoid at jail

Jul. 14—MIDDLETON — Three inmates at the Middleton Jail were taken to hospitals Wednesday afternoon after suspected overdoses of synthetic marijuana known as K2 or "spice," a jail spokeswoman said.

"All three individuals were transported as a precaution, and all are expected to recover," spokeswoman Gretchen Grosky said.

The incident was under investigation.

The drug, a synthetic cannabinoid, comes in liquid form. It is sometimes sprayed onto cards and letters sent to prisoners, who then consume it by chewing or smoking the impregnated paper.

"Every correctional facility is struggling with K2 making its way beyond the walls," Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said in an email. "It's a highly dangerous and addictive drug and easy to send through the mail."

The jail has previously prosecuted both inmates and family members involved in sending items to the jail that were discovered to have been sprayed with the drug.

