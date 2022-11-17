Three Tallahassee Circle K stores robbed in 48-hour period; police say two are connected

Three Circle K stores in Tallahassee were robbed in a 48-hour period; the Tallahassee Police Department suspect two of them to be connected.

The first robbery occurred at a South Tallahassee Circle K, 3433 Crawfordville Road, around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, an incident synopsis said.

Police say the suspect entered the gas station armed and demanded the clerk open the register. After getting an undisclosed amount from the first, the suspect asked the clerk to open another.

"When the clerk was unable to do so, the suspect fired a shot," an incident analysis read. "The suspect then fled the scene ... with an undisclosed amount of money."

Less than an hour later, at 3 a.m., a Circle K within two blocks of Doak Campbell Stadium, 1520 Jackson Bluff Road, was robbed. The suspect, according to police, held the store manager at gunpoint before running out with an unknown amount of money.

Then Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., a person robbed a northeast Tallahassee Circle K, 3610 W. Shamrock Street.

Similar to the two earlier robberies, the armed suspect "forced [an] employee to forfeit the cash out of the register" before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

"Preliminary findings indicate the incidents that occurred on Nov. 15 may have been committed by the same suspect," a TPD incident analysis read.

TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said it's unclear if the third robbery is connected with the ones that occurred Tuesday morning. She added that no arrests have been yet been made.

Detectives ask people with information to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or use the anonymous Crime Stoppers service at 850-574-TIPS.

