Three teen students arrested with guns at Bay County middle school, Lynn Haven Police say

LYNN HAVEN — Three teenage Lynn Haven students were arrested for allegedly having handguns at their school on Monday.

During a press conference on Tuesday at the Nelson Building in Panama City, Superintendent Bill Husfelt discussed the three local teens who were arrested on Monday following a disturbance outside Mowat Middle School in Lynn Haven where a gun was flashed.

Husfelt said that he would not "tolerate weapons on school campuses."

According to a post on the Lynn Haven Police Department's Facebook page, the teens carried "two handguns that were stolen during recent burglaries of unlocked vehicles and one residence."

Bay Superintendent Bill Husfelt held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the teens who were arrested with guns on Monday at Mowat Middle School.

The three teens — ages 13, 15 and 15 — were arrested and turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. The News Herald has withheld their names since they are juveniles.

"I think it's reflective of what's going on in our country right now," Husfelt said of the incident. "There have been over 3,000 young people (between the ages of) 8 to 18 who were killed with a handgun in 2019, and that number keeps going up.

"... Handguns aren't dangerous by themselves," he added. "People need to secure their firearms and their property."

The Facebook post notes that investigators expect to make more related arrests over the next few days.

It also states that Chief Ricky Ramie of Lynn Haven PD was frustrated to know "this dangerous situation could have been avoided if citizens would simply lock (the) doors of their vehicles and residences."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Husfelt said he did not know why the students brought the guns to school.

He also said it appears they did not brandish the weapons to classmates, but officials still are collecting more information from students.

"We don't issue guns at school (and) we don't give them guns. They're bringing them," Husfelt said. "Parents and community members need to take more responsibility for securing (their) weapons. We can't do it by ourselves.

"... I don't know anyone who doesn't want our schools to be the safest on Earth, but that can only happen when everybody works together."

