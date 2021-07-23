Three teenage boys shot at Arlington apartment complex, police say; two victims dead

Two teenage boys were shot to death and a third was injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon at an Arlington apartment complex, police said.

The victims were shot about 1:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Clearwater Drive, police said.

A disturbance at a business preceded the shooting and spilled into the complex, police said.

Police had not announced an arrest Friday afternoon. Officers were processing the scene, speaking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video. Witnesses indicated that one or two people left the scene.

Two of the victims, whose names and ages authorities had not released, died at a hospital. The third victim left the scene and got into a car. Police found him, and he was taken to a hospital. His condition was not clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.