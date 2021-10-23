Three teenagers arrested for murder of 18-year-old in Miramar

Three teenagers have been arrested for the murder of an 18-year-old Miramar High School student whose body was found Tuesday afternoon near his apartment, officials said Saturday.

Miramar police said a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were arrested for the crime.

Police were searching for the missing 18-year-old in the 2200 block of Sherman Circle earlier in the week.

The 18-year-old’s name hasn’t been released by police because the family didn’t want his identity disclosed. The accused aren’t being named by the South Florida Sun Sentinel because they’re juveniles.

The 18-year-old was reported missing by his mother Sunday evening, and didn’t attend school Monday.

Police found a body in some bushes near the 18-year-old’s apartment Tuesday afternoon after noticing bloodstains nearby. They didn’t immediately say it was the missing 18-year-old, but they said they were no longer searching for the missing person and the case had changed to a homicide investigation.

The teens are charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.