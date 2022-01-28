Three teenagers arrested in shooting death of Paterson honor student

Authorities announced the arrests of three teenagers in connection with a shooting that left a Paterson honor student dead last week.

Jaquin Williams, 19, of Paterson; Kahaz D. Heron, 18, of Clifton; and Jahed Jones, 19, of Paterson were arrested Thursday for the Jan. 19 shooting on a Paterson street that killed 18-year-old Robert Cuadra, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office announced late Thursday evening.

Williams, Heron and Jones were charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two weapons charges, prosecutors stated.

Cuadra, who had earned a four-year scholarship to Montclair State University, was struck by a stray bullet as he carried groceries with his grandmother around 6:30 p.m. on Godwin Avenue, authorities said. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson where he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier Thursday at a press conference outside Paterson police headquarters, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. demanded the arrest of whoever fatally Cuadra.

“There’s no more important issue than we get these thugs off the street,” Pascrell declared. “By this weekend, we want these clowns picked up.”

Ivernis Santiago said last week that her son helped her beat addiction and was her role model.

“He worked so hard at everything," Santiago said. "Since the incident, I haven’t stopped crying. My son was a testament to humanity. He was everything good that a son could possibly be.”

All three defendants are being held at the Passaic County Jail. The prosecutor's office said it has filed for pretrial detention.

If convicted, the three men face a minimum of 30 years up to life on the murder charge alone.

Anyone with additional information about this case, can contact the prosecutor's office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

