Three teenagers charged with Irmo neighborhood burglaries where handgun was stolen

Three teenagers were charged with burglary in the Beacon Hill neighborhood where they allegedly stole a handgun among other items.

Dashawn Sims, 18, of Columbia, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday, Irmo Police said.

Police used surveillance footage of the Jan. 31 burglaries that was provided by residents to identify the three suspects.

The two juveniles, whose names were not released because of their ages, were charged with two counts of burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful carry of pistol.

Sims was charged with two counts of burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.