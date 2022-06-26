Three teenagers dead after shooting incident in Aiken on Sunday

Jun. 26—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Aiken County Coroner's Office are investigating the deaths of three Black male teenagers in a shooting incident Sunday in Aiken.

The victims were Willie L. Garrett IV, 17; Ivan Perry, 16, and Cameron Carroll, 16, according a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Garrett and Perry were pronounced dead at the scene. Carroll was pronounced dead after being transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a home on Wadley Drive around 1:30 p.m. Sunday because of reports of shots being fired.

They found the three victims in the front yard of the residence.

All had gunshot wounds, Able's release stated.

Witnesses told investigators that before gunshots were heard, the three victims were involved in an argument with three Black male suspects, according to the Sheriff's Office release.

The suspects left the scene in a black Hyundai Elantra or Sonata, the Sheriff's Office release stated. The car was a four-door sedan and was last seen by witnesses when it turned onto Edgefield Highway.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anybody with information to call the Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

The suspects "should be considered armed and dangerous," according to the Sheriff's Office release.