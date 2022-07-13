Three teenagers injured in shooting Tuesday afternoon in south Kansas City: police

A daylight shooting in south Kansas City’s Marlborough Heights neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon sent three teenagers to the hospital, including one who was critically injured, according to police.

Kansas City police officers were dispatched just after 5 p.m. to a report of the sound of gunfire near the intersection of 83rd Street and Lydia Avenue, police said. There they found three gunshot victims, described by police as teenage juveniles, who were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Two had non-life-threatening injuries and the third was critically wounded, police said. The gunshot victims were located within the span of roughly two city blocks along Lydia Avenue.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately known. Police also did not have information regarding suspects on Tuesday night.