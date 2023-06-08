Three teens, 17, 14 and 13, shot in southwest Rochester

Three Rochester teenagers were shot Wednesday evening in southwest Rochester.

Rochester police were called to Genesee Street to investigate a shooting just before 7 p.m., and found a 13-year-old girl who was shot at least once in the upper body, said Lt. Dave Williams of the Rochester Police Department. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Two other teens were also shot during the same incident - a 14-year-old boy shot in the lower body and a 17-year-old boy shot in the upper body, Williams said. Both boys were brought to Strong by private vehicle.

All three teens were treated for injured that were not considered life-threatening.

Police determined that the shooting may be linked to a car crash that occurred moments earlier on Frost Avenue, which is about a block away. Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Three teens injured in triple shooting in Rochester NY