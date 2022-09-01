Three teens accused of burglarizing church twice in two days

ALLENDALE TWP. — Three 16-year-olds are accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items from a church, deputies say.

The incident happened at Life Stream Church, located on Lake Michigan Drive near 68th Avenue in Allendale Township. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were called to the church on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27, when church staff discovered the theft.

An investigation found three teenagers had stolen from the church twice over two days, first on Aug. 25 around 8 p.m. and then again on Aug. 26 around 10:30 p.m., OCSO said. According to police, they stole thousands of dollars' worth of property — electronics, computer equipment, cash and other valuables.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Aug. 30 at an Allendale Township home and a second search warrant on Sept. 1 at a Holland Township home. OCSO said they found stolen property and other evidence.

The stolen items have been returned to the church, authorities said.

Three teens — a 16-year-old boy from Allendale Township, a 16-year-old boy from Holland Township and a 16-year-old girl from Holland Township — are suspects in the burglary. All three teens face charges and have been turned over to their parents.

The burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact OCSO at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer 1-877-88-SILENT(745368) or mosotips.com.

