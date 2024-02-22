Three teens accused of killing Domino's pizza delivery man plead not guilty

The three teens accused of killing a Domino's pizza delivery man during a botched robbery attempt pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.

Three 17-year-old boys — Armier McArthur, Keyshaun McNealy and Damain Patrick — were charged in January with the felony murder of 33-year-old Antoine Gee Jr. after prosecutors say the teens ordered a pizza so they could steal it, but the incident resulted in the death of Gee. All three are in custody of the Milwaukee County Jail.

Court records show all three pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and Judge David Swanson found enough evidence existed for the three teens to stand trial. A status conference is scheduled for March 20. If convicted, each teen could be sentenced up to 55 years in prison.

According to prosecutors:

The incident was captured on surveillance footage from a nearby residence. Video shows Gee interacting with two people while a third person remained several feet away. A struggle ensued with the two people with the third person running away.

Seconds later, a gunshot is heard, quickly followed by a second gunshot. The third person returned and charged at Gee and then two more gunshots are heard. As the struggle continued, a fifth and sixth gunshot is heard. Shortly thereafter, the three males run away and Gee is seen laying motionless in the median of Sherman Boulevard.

Police said they tracked down the order with the help of Domino's and ultimately arrested the teens after being identified in a photo array.

Gee's mother on a GoFundMe page said her son also went as "Bone." "To the media he's just a pizza delivery man, but to his family he was the backbone," she wrote on the page. She said he was also a truck driver and landlord.

Antoine Gee Jr. was killed while delivering pizza in Milwaukee.

Gee's death led to outrage from the community. Many left asking how scheming to rob a pizza delivery man could escalate to murder.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Teens plead not guilty in Milwaukee Domino's pizza delivery man killing