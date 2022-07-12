Three teens arraigned in beating of musician outside South Station, fourth to face judge in August

Three teenagers went before a judge Tuesday in connection with the beating a 20-year-old musician outside South Station last month.

A fourth will be arraigned Aug. 2.

The alleged attackers, one 15 years old and the others 16 years old, face assault and battery and larceny charges.

‘Get a haircut’ - Police report details moments before musician was attacked outside South Station

Police say the teens were behind the violent and random beating of 20-year-old Adam Neufell, the drummer of the Worcester-based band Young Other, on June 23.

A witness who recorded the attack on her cell phone told Boston 25 News the beating was “like a thrill” for the teens.

‘A thrill for them’: 4 teens to face charges in beating of musician outside South Station

Neufell was reportedly looking at a map with his girlfriend when the teens jumped out of an SUV.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked attack on a young man who was doing nothing more than enjoying a pleasant summer evening in Boston with his girlfriend,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “Instead he ended up beaten and hospitalized after an outburst of teenage violence. I’m deeply grateful to the witness who provided evidence that helped police identify his attackers.”

The teens were released on conditions that they stay away from the victim, stay away from South Station and observe a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. They will next appear in court Aug. 30.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW