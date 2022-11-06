Three teens arrested on armed robbery, assault charges

Nov. 5—ALBANY — Three suspects, including teenagers ages 14 and 16, were arrested on armed robbery charges Friday, Albany police said in a news release.

Albany Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in reference to an armed robbery, and when they arrived at the scene they found two male victims who told officers that three male suspects pointed a firearm at them and stole AirPods, money, cellphones and other items.

The suspects, identified as Mason Swan, 18, and 14- and 16-year-old juveniles, fired shots at the victims when they drove away.

Swan was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and possession of an item with an altered ID mark. The two juveniles were charged with the same crimes and, additionally, possession of a firearm by persons under the age of 18.

The three suspects were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.