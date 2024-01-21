Three teens arrested after assaulting, carjacking rideshare driver in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said three teenage boys were arrested after assaulting and carjacking a rideshare driver in Southeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at about 5:20 p.m., the victim, who is a rideshare driver, picked up the three teens at South Capitol Street and Southern Ave. Southwest.

The teens told the driver to take them to an alley in the area of Horner Place and Wilmington Place in Southeast. One of the teens then pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s car keys.

When the victim refused, the teens assaulted the victim, took the victim’s car and then left the scene in the victim’s car.

Police were able to arrest the teens and recover the and the victim’s car.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD arrested and charged a 15-year-old juvenile male from Southeast D.C. with Armed Carjacking and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Police also arrested and charged a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Hyattsville, Md., and a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Greenbelt, Md. with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

