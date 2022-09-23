Three teens arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old

Battle Creek police have arrested three teens in connection with the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Kai Turner earlier this week.

Police said cooperation from other local law enforcement agencies and multiple tips from community members through the agency's Silent Observer program helped them identify the three suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in the 100 block of Cliff Street early Tuesday.

Kai suffered a gunshot wound while sleeping inside his family's Cliff Street apartment. He later died at the hospital from his injuries. The building contains several apartments.

Police executed multiple search warrants in the city Thursday, ultimately recovering guns, ammunition and other property they suspect was used in the incident.

Police said they will submit open murder and firearms charges to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for all three suspects. They are currently being held at the Calhoun County Jail and Calhoun County Youth Center awaiting arraignment. Police did not release their ages.

"We appreciate the community’s help in this case, and hope the suspect arrests help bring a measure of solace to Kai’s family, as they work through their unimaginable loss," Battle Creek police said in a release.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Cliff Street at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. They found Kai had been shot while inside the home. Lifesaving efforts were performed by members of the Battle Creek police and fire departments and LifeCare Ambulance, and he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Battle Creek Deputy Chief of Police Shannon Bagley said police believe that Kai and his family were not the intended target in the shooting, but that this was likely a case of someone looking to obtain some form of retribution or payback against another person.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a dark-colored SUV drove past the residence, and someone fired multiple rounds into the home of multiple apartments.

Story continues

Police recovered a stolen black Audi Q7 they suspected was used during the shooting later Tuesday, in the area of Wagner Drive. The car was reported stolen from West Columbia Avenue on Sunday.

Battle Creek Police were assisted in the investigation by the Michigan Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole and the Detroit Area Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Three teens arrested in Battle Creek shooting that killed 2-year-old