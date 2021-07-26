Three teens arrested after fleeing from stolen vehicle

Jul. 25—Three teenagers, two from Janesville and one from Beloit, were arrested Friday afternoon on charges of operating a vehicle without owner's consent.

Janesville police said in a news release that officers spotted a vehicle reported stolen from Whitewater at a gas pump at 108 Center Ave., Janesville. When approached, the four occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

According to police, Trevion Church, 18, of Beloit was taken into custody in the 100 block of South Locust Street after a short foot pursuit. One of the passengers, Thomdrecus Ross, 18, of Janesville went into the gas station and was arrested inside without incident.

A 17-year-old boy ran heading west. Police set up a perimeter and, with the help of police dog Fred and residents who saw the boy on a bike trail nearby, eventually arrested the suspect.

The fourth suspect was not immediately found. An investigation to locate that person is ongoing, police said.