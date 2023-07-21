Three teens arrested as Manatee deputies investigate a string of vape shop burglaries

Three teenagers were arrested early Friday morning after allegedly committing a burglary at a Bradenton vape shop, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrests come as a result of an operation organized by detectives to catch those targeting these businesses following a recent string of burglaries of vape shops in Manatee County, the sheriff’s office says. One of the suspects was arrested for breaking into a vape shop last year, as well.

As part of an “organized” operation to catch the people targeting these businesses, deputies say they saw the suspects breaking into the Big Boy Vapers shop in the 5200 block of Cortez Road, Bradenton. Surveillance footage released by the sheriff’s office appears to show four suspects wearing jackets with hoods and masks to cover their faces while breaking into a business.

When deputies moved in to make the arrest at around 3:45 a.m., the three teenagers fled in a stolen Kia Soul and crashed in the 6800 block of 26th Street West before exiting the vehicle and running away, the sheriff’s office said. Two of the teens were then arrested, before a third was later taken into custody by a K9 unit, according to the release.

Deputies say no one was injured.

The three teenagers have been charged with burglary to a business, motor vehicle theft and resisting without violence.

The Bradenton Herald does not generally name suspects in crimes who are under the age of 18.

The stolen vehicle and the stolen vape items were given back to the owners, deputies say. The investigation into other vape burglaries is ongoing with additional arrests likely, according to the sheriff’s office.