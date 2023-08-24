Three teens arrested after masked, armed robberies of two Wichita gas stations, police say

Three Wichita teens have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies of gas stations just days apart, Wichita police said Thursday.

Carlos Adrian Meraz, 18, and two boys, ages 17 and 15, were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. The two boys were arrested on two counts of the charge; Meraz on one, records show.

In both robberies, two suspects wore masks and used a gun to rob the store.

The first happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday at a Kwik Shop at 13th and Woodlawn.

“The clerk had a suspicious feeling and walked out of the store to call 911” after two people walked in with masks and went to the bathroom, police said in a news release. “The clerk was forced back inside the store to open the registers at gunpoint.”

The suspects got away with $200.

The second robbery happened around 3:37 a.m. Tuesday at the Valero in the 200 block of South Hillside. Two masked suspects robbed the clerk at gunpoint. A police report said merchandise and money were taken.

Meraz and the 15-year-old were arrested Tuesday night; the 17-year-old the next day, records show.