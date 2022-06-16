Three teens arrested near Dickinson after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

Jun. 16—STARK COUNTY, N.D. — Three juvenile males are in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase of over 60 miles on Interstate 94. The juveniles are alleged to have stolen the vehicle in order to flee from Home on the Range.

The minors were arrested by the Stark County Sheriff's Office following the conclusion of the high-speed chase Thursday afternoon, which ended with the deployment of Stinger road spikes.

The chase was led by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

The chase began when a North Dakota Highway Patrol officer spotted the vehicle on I-94 in Golden Valley County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle into Billings and Stark counties, where respective deputies assisted in the chase. Due to the high rates of speed, reported at more than 130 miles per hour, a pursuit intervention technique maneuver was determined to be unsafe and instead the Stark County Sheriff's Office deployed Stinger road spikes just west of Dickinson's city limits.

According to the Stark County Sheriff's Office, the successful maneuver caused the suspects' vehicle to leave the roadway and roll over, into the center median ditch. The juveniles were taken into custody by the Stark County Sheriff's Office and transported for medical evaluation at CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson.

"They didn't appear to have any serious injuries," Lt. Eldon Meher said.

The juveniles were residents at Home on the Range, which is a therapeutic, working ranch located in western North Dakota. The facility provides education, therapy, spiritual guidance and recreational/work activities for troubled youth.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, which will determine if and what charges are filed against the three suspects.

Meher made a point to thank other agencies involved, which included the North Dakota Game & Fish and the Southwest Narcotics Task Force