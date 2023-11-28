Three teens arrested for skating after hours at Evans Towne Center Park ice rink

FILE - Rows of ice skates at Evans on Ice at Evans Towne Center Park on Nov. 19, 2021.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested three teenagers after a number of trespassing incidents this month at Evans on Ice on Evans Town Center Boulevard.

The first incident happened at about midnight on Nov. 18. The manager of Evans on Ice called the Columbia County Sheriff's Office to report a trespassing. He told deputies three teens entered a storage shed, took ice skates and were skating after hours, according to an incident report.

The teens were all 18 years old with two being from Evans and one from Augusta.

When deputies arrived on scene, the teenagers tried to flee, but were all later detained, according to the report. They told deputies that they learned from a friend that the shed was unlocked after hours, so they went in, took skates, and started skating.

Deputies confirmed the shed was unlocked, but all ice skates were accounted for and there was no damage to the business, according to the report.

The manager told deputies he still wished to press charges and the three teens were charged with criminal trespass, according to court records.

The second incident happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday and also involved male teens.

The manager called 911 to report three male teenagers, later identified as a 17-year-old from Martinez, a 17-year-old from Grovetown and an 18-year-old from Harlem, were skating after hours, according to an incident report.

The manager told deputies the boys used shovels belonging to the business to throw ice in the ice rink and were throwing ice at each other, according to the report.

The boys told deputies they "thought it would be cool to ice skate after hours," according to the report.

The manager said there was no damage and told deputies he did not want to prosecute in that incident, according to the report.

