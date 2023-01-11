Three teens arrested after street racing crash on I-91 in Wallingford

Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
·2 min read

Three teens were arrested and charged after a street racing crash on Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Connecticut State Police.

State police were called to I-91 South near Exit 13 in Wallingford around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported two-car crash.

An Infiniti SUV was traveling in the left lane of I-91 and a Hyundai sedan was in the center lane next to the SUV when the two vehicles collided, state police said. Witnesses told police that the vehicles were traveling at high speeds before the crash.

The Infiniti veered into the median, hitting the metal guard rail and continuing across all lanes of traffic until hitting the wire rope in the right shoulder. The Hyundai also veered into the right shoulder and into the wire rope.

Both vehicles had been reported stolen, state police said.

According to state police, there were no injuries reported in the crash.

The occupants of each of the vehicles fled the scene on foot, state police said. A state police K-9 handler responded to the crash scene and conducted a search, which led to three teen boys, 18-year-old Robert John Barbera of Meriden and two juveniles aged 15 and 13 years old, who were stopped by Wallingford Police on Woodhouse Avenue. The three matched the descriptions of multiple witnesses to the accident, state police said. They were taken into custody by police on several charges.

Barbera and the 15-year-old were allegedly found in possession of cannabis, state police said.

Barbera was charged with a third offense of larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child, first-degree criminal trover, interfering with an officer or resisting arrest, evading responsibility, first offense of possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, illegal racing on a highway, operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to drive in a proper lane. He was held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old juvenile was charged with a second offense of larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal trover, interfering with an officer or resisting arrest, evading responsibility, first offense of possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, illegal racing on a highway, operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to drive in a proper lane.

The 13-year-old was charged with a second offense of larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal trover, interfering with an officer or resisting arrest, evading responsibility, reckless driving, illegal racing on a highway and failure to drive in a proper lane.

Both juveniles were released on promises to appear and were scheduled to appear in Middletown Juvenile Court on Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Police arrest man accused of killing two teens

    Police have arrested a 22-year-old man wanted in the killing of two teens in South Milwaukee on Dec. 29.

  • The past three years for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) investors has not been profitable

    While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Douglas Dynamics, Inc. ( NYSE:PLOW ) share price has gained...

  • Nyheim Hines named AFC special teams player of the week

    There are weeks when it is difficult to come up with an AFC special teams player of the week and weeks when the choice is obvious. Week 18 was in the latter category. No one was going to vote for anyone other than Bills kickoff returner Nyheim Hines. After an emotional pregame ceremony honoring Damar [more]

  • Thai regulator probes Zipmex crypto exchange amid acquisition: report

    Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has written to cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex Thailand seeking clarification on whether it has been operating as a digital-asset fund manager without permission, according to a Bloomberg report.

  • Inflectra Announces Partnership with Excellarate

    Inflectra, a market leader in IT Software Lifecycle Management solutions, announced its partnership with Excellarate - a provider of technology solutions, services, and consulting for regulated ind...

  • Quandre Diggs is the NFC defensive player of the week

    The Seahawks needed overtime to beat the Rams on Sunday and they got in a position to win largely because of safety Quandre Diggs. Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to hit Van Jefferson with a deep pass down the left side. But Mayfield put too much air under it and Diggs sped over to [more]

  • Audi Mexico and union avert strike in deal for 9.4% pay rise

    Carmaker Audi's Mexico unit and worker representatives have agreed to 9.4% salary raises for 2023, forestalling a strike in reaching a deal for one of the highest automaker wage hikes in Mexico in recent years. The Independent Union of Audi Mexico Workers (SITAUDI) and Audi previously negotiated two options to raise wages for the plant's 4,000 unionized employees in the central state of Puebla, but workers in December rejected both. The new agreement replaced a proposal for an 8.4% pay increase this year, and removed an option for a series of salary hikes from 2023 through 2026.

  • College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate

    Nearly half of all full-time college students also work. SDI Productions via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Students who work while enrolled in college are about 20% less likely to complete their degrees than similar peers who don’t work, a large and meaningful decrease in predicted graduation rates. Among those who do graduate, working students take an average 0.6 of a semester longer to finish. This is mainly because students who wo

  • Brazil retail sales post biggest drop in five months in November

    Retail sales volumes in Brazil posted in November their biggest drop in five months, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, affected by higher fuel prices and a weak Black Friday performance last year. Brazil's retail sales fell 0.6% in November from October, IBGE reported, a deeper drop than the 0.3% one expected by economists polled by Reuters and the first negative reading since July. The latest data came in as consumption stutters in Brazil amid a lack of credit growth, higher interest rates and rising consumer prices, research manager Cristiano Santos said in a statement.

  • Flights Gradually Resume after FAA Pause on Domestic Departures

    Flights across the United States were paused on Wednesday morning until 9 a.m. ET due to a Federal Aviation Administration system failure.

  • Josh Allen named the AFC defensive player of the week

    The Jaguars needed a big play from their defense to wrap up the AFC South in Week 18 and they got it late in the fourth quarter. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins sacked Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs and defensive end Josh Allen scooped the ball up for a 37-yard touchdown. The score put the Jags up 20-16 [more]

  • Downtown Sacramento robbery victim disarmed suspect who was later arrested, police said

    The incident was reported after a city parking enforcement officer heard gunfire.

  • Which version of Russell Wilson will the Broncos get in 2023?

    "Everything has to fit together for the [QB] to play winning football. I think you saw what it would look [Sunday]," Jerry Rosburg said.

  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) investors are sitting on a loss of 78% if they invested a year ago

    Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning...

  • Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down

    French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has been forced to stand down just weeks after France's defeat in the World Cup final following a series of controversies, the body said on Wednesday.He is the second high-profile French sporting administrator to be forced to step down in recent weeks.

  • Seahawks designate wide receiver Dee Eskridge to return to practice

    The Seattle Seahawks have designated wide receiver Dee Eskridge to return to practice following his placement on injured reserve.

  • Giants vs. Vikings: 5 things to know about Wild Card Weekend

    The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings square off on Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card round, so here are five things fans should know.

  • Five officers fired as sex scandal roils Tennessee police department

    A Tennessee police department was in turmoil Tuesday following allegations that at least five of its male officers had sex with a female officer both on and

  • Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher

    Abby Zwerner, the 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student on Friday, is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.

  • Lakewood police search for more victims in series of W Line light rail assaults

    Police in Lakewood are searching for more victims in connection with a series of assaults that happened on the W Line of the RTD light rail train.