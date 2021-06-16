Three teens arrested Tuesday after riding in a stolen vehicle

Jun. 16—JANESVILLE — Three teens were arrested after being seen in a stolen vehicle late Tuesday night, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

At 10:30 p.m., officers received an alert of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Linn Street. Police were given the license plate on the vehicle and discovered it was stolen from the City of Sun Prairie, according to the release.

Janesville Patrol and Bike officers responded to the area and found the vehicle abandoned on Linn Street. Three suspects were seen running from the area, according to the release.

Officers received updated information on the suspects' locations and found them running near Racine and Park streets. The suspects were trapped and arrested, according to the release.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl from Janesville and a 17-year-old boy from Madison on charges of suspected passenger in a stolen vehicle and resisting/obstructing an officer.

The driver of the stolen vehicle has not been located, according to the release.