Three teens assault person, attempt to steal their belongings in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they have arrested three teens after they assaulted someone and attempted to steal their belongings Thursday afternoon.

MPD said that on Dec. 14 at about 1:24 p.m., officers were flagged down in the 1300 block of V Street by the victim who said that three suspects approached them from behind and assaulted them. The victim then said the suspects attempted to take their phone and left the scene.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Northeast, D.C., 18-year-old Jalyn Davis and 19-year-old Kaynon Edwards – both of Southeast, D.C.

They were arrested and charged with Assault with the Intent to Commit Robbery.

