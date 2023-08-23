Three teens charged in armed robbery

Aug. 23—HIGH POINT — Three teenagers have been charged in an armed robbery in which a woman's car was stolen at gunpoint in the southwestern part of the city.

Just after 10:15 p.m. Monday outside an apartment complex on Burton Avenue, two teenage boys wearing ski masks approached a woman, pointed a gun at her and demanded her wallet and the keys to her car, the High Point Police Department said.

The teenagers then fled in the woman's vehicle, leaving the woman uninjured.

On Tuesday investigators determined the stolen vehicle was at a residence outside High Point. Officers who went there found the car and found three teenage boys — a 15-year-old from Greensboro, a 16-year-old from Greensboro and a 15-year-old from High Point — at the scene, whom officers determined to be involved in the armed robbery, police said. Officers also found the woman's wallet and two firearms.

Police arrested the three and charged each with robbery with a dangerous weapon, motor vehicle theft and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The three teenagers were being held in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center on secure custody orders.

No other information was released because the three are juveniles.