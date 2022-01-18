Three teens charged in connection with Third Ward shooting of off-duty detective

Police work on the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of North Water Street and East Buffalo Street in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Eighteen charges have been filed against three teens in the botched carjacking that resulted in the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective last week in the Third Ward.

The charges include attempting first degree-intentional homicide against the alleged shooter, Keasean J. Ellis-Brown, 18, of Milwaukee, who is not in police custody

He and two others – Timonte L. Karroll-Robinson, 17, and Dionta'e L. Hayes, 18, both of Milwaukee – each face five felonies and a misdemeanor charge in connection with the shooting, which led to a car chase in the moments afterward.

Karroll-Robinson and Hayes are in Milwaukee County jail and were arrested after that car chase ended on Milwaukee’s north side.

The detective suffered life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

