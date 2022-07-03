Three teens charged following fight, fired shots and car theft in Waterbury

Three teenagers are facing criminal charges following an incident involving a fight, fired gunshots and a car theft in Waterbury.

Police responded to the area of 62 Alma Street about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a fight between several teenagers who lived there and three other teens, one of whom allegedly shot a handgun and struck a house and stolen vehicle, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Police said three of the teenagers fled the scene in a stolen car, which police later found about 6:40 p.m. near Colonial Avenue.

Officers tried to pull the stolen vehicle over and the driver, while evading police around the city’s west end, allegedly lost control of the vehicle around 25 Robbins Street and hit a utility pole and a parked car that no one was in, police said.

A 15-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl were in the car, police said.

The 15-year-old boy had 3.2 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded handgun with extra ammunition on him at the time of the crash, police said. He also had the keys to the stolen vehicle.

He was charged with first-degree larceny, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving, second-degree criminal trover, having weapons in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, interfering with an officer, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, illegal transfer of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault, first-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and various motor vehicle charges, police said.

Police said he was known to officers because of other arrests involving weapons and violent criminal activity.

The girls were charged with interfering with police, third-degree assault and breach of peace, police said.

“The arrest of these young offenders, including the one young man with prior violent criminal history, was a result of great police work on behalf of WPD officers who located juvenile suspects involved in a very dangerous incident, while driving around in yet, another stolen motor vehicle with a loaded firearm endangering the safety of the community,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo in a statement.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.