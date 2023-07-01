Three teens charged with murder after boy found dead in west London canal

Victor Lee, from Ealing, was pulled from the water last week but could not be saved - Metropolitan Police

Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was found dead in a canal in west London.

Victor Lee, from Ealing, was found in the water under Scrubs Lane, near Willesden Junction, at around 5.45pm last Sunday.

He was pulled from the canal but, despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at the scene at 6.09pm.

A post-mortem examination on Wednesday concluded he died from stab injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie from the Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to provide Victor’s family with support during this traumatic time and our thoughts remain with them.

“We made three arrests as part of our investigation into Victor’s murder.

“However I still need to hear from anyone who has information about what happened last Sunday.

“Were you in the area of the Grand Union Canal towpath near the Scrubs Lane bridge, or travelling on Scrubs Lane, between 5.15pm and 6.15pm?

“Did you see a fight or hear anything that may assist with the investigation?

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam, please review your footage and contact us or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“My team will be in the vicinity of Scrubs Lane tomorrow, Sunday July 2, as part of a proactive appeal for information.”

Three boys - aged 14, 15 and 17 - were charged on Saturday with murder and robbery.

They will appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police have renewed appeals for information and witnesses to the killing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD5828/25June, or call Crimestoppers.

