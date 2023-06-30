Three teens charged with murder after Moore drive-by shooting

NORMAN — Three teens face murder charges in Cleveland County after a June 25 drive-by shooting that killed a 16-year-old dead and hurt two other people.

On Friday, authorities arraigned all three defendants as adults in Cleveland County District Court.

Defendants are:

Mariah Hunter, 15, of Moore.

Martinez Johnson, 17, of Oklahoma City.

Jarelle Johnson, 19, of Oklahoma City.

Besides being charged with murder, each defendant also is charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill.

The murder charges were sought because a 16-year-old who had been shot near the intersection of NW 12 and Janeway Avenue died a day later.

Affidavits filled out by investigators state both boys admitted traveling to Moore to be protectors for Hunter, who also was in their vehicle and who intended to fight another girl at a location near where the shooting occurred.

The boys told investigators they saw several people standing nearby upon arriving.

One of the boys told investigators he began firing his weapon at them after seeing one make a threatening movement. The other told investigators he began firing his weapon after seeing one holding what appeared to be a gun, or gun with a flashlight.

The guns the defendants allegedly used as part of the attack were thrown by one into Lake Hefner, an affidavit states.

Three people were shot, police say.

The 16-year-old who died was shot in the head, torso, limbs and groin. An 18-year-old was shot seven times in the lower extremities, while a third juvenile was shot in the chin. A fourth, a girl police believe was there to fight Hunter, suffered only scratches and scrapes as she scrambled clear to escape the gunfire, an affidavit states.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Three teens accused of murder after Moore drive-by shooting